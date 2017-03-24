WATCH: Student saves friend from choking

Ian Brown was eating lunch Wednesday at Central High School in La Crosse when his friend Will Olsen started motioning that he was choking. (Photo: School District of La Crosse)

LA CROSSE, Wis. - A Wisconsin high school student is being hailed as a hero after saving a buddy who was choking on a cheese curd ... and it was all caught on tape.

Ian Brown was eating lunch Wednesday at Central High School in La Crosse when his friend Will Olsen started motioning that he was choking.

In video footage shared on the school’s Facebook page, Olsen is seen coughing and then holding his stomach. One student jumps up and backs away from the table. Most of the students sitting with him thought Olsen was joking and continued eating, but when Olsen finally put his hands behind his head, Brown jumped up from the table, walked over to Olsen and performed the Heimlich maneuver. The first two squeezes were unsuccessful, but the third managed to dislodge the food from Olsen’s throat.

Brown, who is a Police Explorer with the La Crosse Police, then walked Olsen to the school nurse's office. Brown told officers he reacted when he saw the color change in Olsen's face and neck.

"I could've been dead," Olsen told WISN 12 NEWS. "I could be dead now. I'm thankful. I can't say thank you enough for what he did. There's so many words that can explain it."

A little national news love for the amazing Central HS life saving story of freshmen Ian Brown & Will Olson. #sdlax https://t.co/IlXbfQmv7h — La Crosse Schools (@Lacrosseschools) March 24, 2017

"I said, 'You know, I'd rather have you bruised and banged up than have you dead,'" Brown recalled. "I said that that was my number one thing is that I'm either going to break some ribs or I'm going to hurt you somewhere else but at least you're going to be alive to tell about it."

A friend of Brown's parents commented on KARE 11's Facebook page that Ian also learned about the heimlich and lifesaving techniques from his mother, a nurse who gives CPR classes.

