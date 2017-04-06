Wyoming students write police 'Thank You' notes

Wyoming Elementary students wrote "Thank You" cards for local police. (Photo: KARE 11)

WYOMING, Minn. - “Dear police officers. Thank you for helping our community. Thank you for helping in our world. I like how you work so hard for our community.”

Lex and her peers at Wyoming Elementary School showed their appreciation to law enforcement officers Thursday by writing letters to those who serve their communities.

“Thank you for protecting our town. Bringing justice, order, and making sure everyone is safe and catching the bad guys.”

More than 1,100 cards filled the back of a Wyoming Police squad car.

“Thank you, officer, for everything you do.”

“Our guys really appreciate getting them and it’s just a positive thing for the community and the elementary kids,“ said Wyoming Police Chief Paul Hoppe.

“For our kids to know our local police – we are very fortunate in Wyoming to work with a police department that goes above and beyond for our kids,” said Wyoming Elementary School Principal Curt Slater.

