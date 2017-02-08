5 tips to avoid hackers

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - No one wants to be targeted by hackers, yet independent research firm Ponemon Institute estimates nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have had their personal information exposed by hackers.

Morgan Stanley financial advisor Dan Ament shared five tips with our KARE11 Sunrise audience to try to minimize your risk.

Follow the acronym HACKS.

H- have strong and varied passwords, including your devices, online registrations, banking, home computers and wi-fi networks. Vary passwords between sites, change them regularly and don't store them on a device that could be stolen.

A- Always enable two-step verification or authentication. It's an extra layer of protection that may required you to have your smartphone with you when you sign into a site. An extra step that can bring peace of mind.

C- Consider the risk with public wi-fi. Free wi-fi is great unless someone intercepts your information. If you use public wi-fi, don't go on to sensitive sites, like your banking sites.

K- Keep your operating systems and software updates. Those updates often fix security issues.

S- Skeptical is good. Online offers, unexpected emails. Phishing is read and often comes through innocent looking links. Delete.

