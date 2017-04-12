Are you financially literate?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- April is Financial Literacy month, and a new WalletHub survey indicates we have some lessons to learn.

Here's the good news, Minnesota ranks second in the nation for financial literacy. Wisconsin could pick up a few pointers across the border with a number 17 rank. Tops in the survey? New Hampshire.

Morgan Stanley Financial advisor Dan Ament pointed to several factors in the study that should get your attention.

Only two in five adults have a budget. 50-percent don't have an emergency fund. Most alarming, nearly one in five are spending more than they make.

Education could be the key to a better financial future. Dan has several recommendations, including Cary Siegel's "Why Didn't They Teach Me This in School?" and "Personal Finance for Dummies."

More recommended books can be found at this site by GuideVine.

Dan also recommends Money Management International's website offering numerous tools on financial literacy.

© 2017 KARE-TV