BWW focusing on speed with new B-Dubs Express

EDINA, Minn. -- Times are changing at Buffalo Wild Wings.

"Well, our research shows that the customer is really looking for convenience, speed and convenience," said Sally Smith, the CEO at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings has over 1,200 locations around the world, but none like the two spots opening Monday in Edina and Hopkins called, B-Dubs Express.

"The B-Dubs Express kind of gave us that opportunity to put a smaller format inside a great community, to focus on delivery, to focus on take-out, and also have that in-restaurant experience," said Todd Kronebusch, the VP of Market Development at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Inside you'll notice the differences right away; it's much smaller, sitting about 30-50 people. And, they've got a "Sauce Wall" where you can try any of their 21 sauces and seasonings.

It's been a year of change for Buffalo Wild Wings the company, too.

In June, activist investor Marcato Capital won 3 seats on the chain's board. CEO Sally Smith decided to retire and so did COO James Schmidt. And, shares have fallen 20% since January, according to CNBC.

"So, it's not just Buffalo Wild Wings, it's actually all restaurants are facing this trend where people want to eat in their homes more often. They either want to cook or pick it up on the way home," said Dale Kurschner of Twin Cities Business.

Kurschner thinks B-Dubs Express can work, if they pick the right locations.

Smith says - there's still an untapped market for wings, "There's thousands of small towns that maybe can't support the economics of a full Buffalo Wild Wings. We think this is a great alternative, as well."

