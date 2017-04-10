Delta woes continue because of staffing; 100+ flights canceled Sunday

UPDATED STORY | Delta problems persist after "Perfect Storm"

ATLANTA -- Five days after a mid-week storm caused massive flight cancelations, delays and operations, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines canceled 130 flights on Sunday because of manpower shortages.

According to an airline statement, "Operations are stabilizing Sunday. Unfortunately, availability of flight crews to operate within federally mandated crew rest and duty day guidelines following last week’s disruption are still prompting some additional cancelations and delays.

"We know this is extremely frustrating for our customers and we apologize for that."

Thousands of Delta passengers were stranded in Atlanta and elsewhere as the company recovers from its biggest scheduling crisis since its 2016 computer malfunction.

Overall, Delta has canceled more than 3,000 flights as a result of last week's storms.

Extremely long lines were seen throughout Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday morning, days after severe storms forced a ground stop at the hub.

