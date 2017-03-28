Ford to invest $1.2 billion in Michigan plants

The Ford Motor Company logo is seen during a press preview at the North American International Auto Show January 14, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images, 2014 AFP)

DETROIT - Ford said Tuesday it will invest $1.2 billion in Michigan at three locations, including $850 million at its Michigan Assembly plant to make the new Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco, as the U.S. market continues to shift from a car market to a truck and SUV market.

The automaker's decision prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to tweet about the investment plans, saying "car companies are coming back to the U.S." — even though Ford executives said the plant investments were planned long before Trump took office.

Big announcement by Ford today. Major investment to be made in three Michigan plants. Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

The Dearborn automaker's $1.2 billion investment includes plans to add 130 new jobs at its engine plant in Romeo, where it will spend $150 million to expand capacity for so it can make engine components for the Ranger and Bronco. In addition, Ford said it will spend $200 million to build a new advanced data center in adjacent to its assembly plant in Flat Rock.

"These Michigan Assembly Plant and Romeo Engine plant announcements are consistent with what we agreed to and talked about with the UAW in 2015 negotiations," said Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of the Americas.

The new logo for the Ford Bronco, coming in 2020, that was unveiled in January at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (Photo: Ford Motor Company)

The Ranger and Bronco will replace the Ford Focus and Ford C-Max at Michigan Assembly in Wayne after the automaker moves production of the small car to its plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. There, Ford will essentially retain 4,000 employees who have been building the Focus and C-Max.

The Ranger pickup, which is currently sold globally, will hit U.S. showrooms and have new styling and powertrain options in 2019. Originally a styling choice inside the F-150 line, Rangers became available as its own compact pickup in the U.S. in 1982 and was sold in the U.S. until 2011.

Hinrichs said both the new Ranger will be based on Ford's global Ranger platform.

"There will be a lot of similarities, but we will have some changes in styling … that will make it unique for North American customers," Hinrichs said.

The Bronco, built on the architecture of a full-size truck starting in the 1960s through the mid-1990s, will be based on the Ranger platform.

"It's a package deal — the two vehicles go very nicely together," Hinrichs said.

Ford doesn't sell the Ranger pickup in the U.S. yet, but it will. This Ford Ranger made its European debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2015. (Photo: Ford Motor Company)

Ford's $850 million investment at Michigan Assembly is $150 million more than the automaker promised to invest during its 2015 contract negotiations with the UAW and the automaker's $150 million investment in Romeo matches its commitments as part of that four-year contract.

The automaker also is developing a new engine for the Ranger and Bronco but Hinrichs declined to say where that engine will be built.

Asked if the UAW, rather than Trump, deserves credit for the investments and jobs Hinrichs simply said: "I am just laying out the timeline."

State tax incentives also were a factor in the decision in the investment decisions, Hinrichs said.

The board of the Michigan Strategic Fund, which makes decisions about tax incentives for economic development projects, is scheduled to consider a request for about $30 million in tax breaks over 15 years this morning, Hinrichs said.

The Michigan Strategic Fund's decision is based on Ford's plans to invest $1.9 billion at plants in Michigan in the coming years.

That investment figure includes Ford's announcement in January that it would invest $700 million and add 700 jobs at its assembly plant in Flat Rock to build self-driving and electric vehicles along with the Mustang and Lincoln Continental already produced at the plant.

The new data center Ford announced today will be in a new building on the same campus as the Flat Rock Plant. That data center is one of two new data centers Ford is building as part of an overhaul of its office and engineering capabilities in Michigan.

Hinrichs said Ford's data storage requirements are expected to increase from 13 petabytes today to more than 200 petabytes in 2021. A petabyte is a million gigabytes.

"Both of those centers are part of our needs for the future and will help us handle our capacity to go from where we are going today to ...developing and creating self-driving vehicles and the vehicles of the future, he said.

Detroit Free Press