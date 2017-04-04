Gordmans to close 5 MN locations

Stock Image (Photo: KARE)

OMAHA, Neb. - Discount retailer Gordmans will close nearly half of its existing stores, including five in Minnesota.

Bankruptcy filings in federal court over the weekend included two lists, one that included 58 stores to remain open, and a second listing 48 stores that will be shuttered. Among the stores targeted for closure include Twin Cities locations in Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Edina and Roseville, and a greater Minnesota store in Mankato. Gordmans' store in Woodbury will remain open, at least for now.

Gordmans is just the most recent retailer to close stores and reorganize due to poor performance. Many analysts say the downturn is at least partially due to the explosion of online retailers.

© 2017 KARE-TV