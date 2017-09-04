Great Wolf looks to hire 600 people

Great Wolf Lodge is set to open a 404-suite getaway in Bloomington this December, and wants to hire 600 people to help it succeed.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Are you looking for work, or considering a change in your employment situation? Great Wolf Lodge wants to talk to you.

The water park and resort giant is looking to hire 600 people to staff the brand new, 404 suite operation that is set to open in Bloomington in December of this year.

Minnesotans (or anyone else) looking to become a member of the Great Wolf Lodge “pack” are invited to attend one of two job fairs, both set for the Parkview Meeting + Event Center at Mall of America located inside Nickelodeon Universe. The first is scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Great Wolf is looking to fill positions in guest services, housekeeping, human resources, aquatics, attractions, food and beverage and retail. Special auditions will also be scheduled during the job fair for roles with the Great Wolf Lodge Kids Experience team. The team oversees kid-focused activities and events taking place at the resort such as dance parties, arts and craft programs, nightly Storytime, and all seasonal celebrations such as Spring-A-Palooza, Howl-O-Ween and Snowland.

“We’re excited to bring close to 600 new job opportunities to the Bloomington community,” said Angela Reed, the resort’s general manager. “Each Pack Member is an integral part of the Great Wolf Lodge experience, and we’re seeking enthusiastic candidates who want to help create lasting family memories by providing exceptional guest service.”

Interested candidates can begin the application process before the job fairs by logging on to the Great Wolf website.

© 2017 KARE-TV