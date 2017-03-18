Brewery making brewers out of beer beginners

Vine Park is a brewery with a twist -- customers can brew their own beverage. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A local brewery is making brewers out of beer beginners.

Since 1995, Vine Park Brewing in St. Paul has turned out quality beers. The Minnesota beer boom has ushered in a whole new generation of beer snobbery and brewery-hopping for fun where there is plenty of beer to be guzzled down.

Where Vine Park has stood out is it’s a commercial brewery where you can make your own beer.

“In 1990 when I started home brewing, the idea that you could make beer at home? It was like building a rocket ship," Owner Andy Grage says. "It was just crazy talk.”

Grage bought Vine Park in 2003 after working at it since 1996. If you want to book a beer-making session or check out more from the brewery you can visit the Vine Park website.

