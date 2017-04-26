Company trying to bring log rolling to the mainstream

Key Log Rolling is attempting to bring the sport into the mainstream. (Photo: Courtesy Key Log Rolling)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It was 1969 when Judy Scheer-Hoeschler began participating in the sport of log rolling in her hometown of Hayward, Wisconsin.

“It was before Title IX; there were not many opportunities for girls,” Scheer-Hoeschler says. “I was in the first class of six kids.”

That began her passion, which later led to seven world championship titles in log rolling. About six years ago, she and her daughter Abby started the company Key Log Rolling for a way to bring the sport to the mainstream and into the backyard pool.

“It is definitely not a seasonal business,” Abby says. “Most of the programs we have started across the country are in swimming pools and indoor pools.”

The logs are lightweight and can be filled with water to mimic the weight and density of a 500-pound cedar log.

To learn more about Key Log Rolling visit KeyLogRolling.com.

