Craftsman makes heirloom razors

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Shaving doesn’t need to be a dazzling experience with four razors, a vibrating handle and all the bells and whistles.

Will Waters will tell you something just as good can come from just one blade.

“Much of it is all marketing," Waters jokes. "They’re good at it.”

Will Waters is the creator of Creations by Will. His idea was to once again make the shave kit or razor something artistic and worthy of being passed down a generation or two.

“I want every product to be valued," he said. "I still have my grandfather’s razor that he got from his dad.”

Waters' shavers and shave kits are made from hand, mostly from wood and polished materials. They use a single razor, much like the way original shavers were crafted.

He has set up shop at the Minnesota State Fair at the West End Market in the southeast section, and is there through Labor Day.

You can find more of his work at CreationsByWill.com.

