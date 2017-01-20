Finding passion in glass blowing

Vandalia Glass Works. Credit: Dylan Wohlenhaus, KARE 11

ST. PAUL, Minn – Rachel Masica admits no job she worked at before discovering glassblowing was really it.

“I just kind of had a sense whatever I was doing before this was not great. I didn't know what I wanted to do, all I knew is I wasn’t happy until I found this, " she said.

She took a class in the art and immediately it was the feeling that drew her in.

"I mean you can hear the roar when you walk in to the studio and you can smell the beeswax and the newspaper burning and everything. There is a definite glow and ambiance to it as it is."

Rachel and her partner Erick Schmidt started Vandalia Glassworks about nine years ago and have been creating custom glass pieces ever since. They also teach classes at the shop to help others discover the art.

