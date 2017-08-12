Finding the gems among the junk

Salvage Sisters Mercantile in Mankato (Photo: KARE 11)

MANKATO, Minn. – Long before Heather Fisher received her degree in interior design, her education on her future business was well underway.

"I have seven aunts and one uncle," she said. "The majority of them live in Mankato. They are all salvagers and junkers and everything. So I guess I learned from them.”

About four years ago, Fisher took over the Salvage Sisters shop in downtown Mankato. She finds old pieces in homes and farms and refurbishes them. Her shop is also home to the work of more than 50 different local artists.

“I enjoy that part of it, too," she said. "It's like a community. We support each other, build connections. It helps.”

Her work was also discovered by HGTV, which came knocking and wanted to shoot a pilot show called Minnesota Salvage.

“That was a great experience,” Fisher said. “Being a female small business owner, single mom, trying to do the work-life balance and be able to do what you love to do is really challenging. But I do enjoy what we do here.”



