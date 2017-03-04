Hockey mom creates company aimed at moms and players

Good Wood Hockey design. Credit: Dylan Wohlenhaus, KARE 11

ST PAUL, Minn. - Kelly Meza knows what its like to be a hockey parent.

She and her husband Jose have three kids who play hockey near St. Paul. They recently started Goodwood Hockey Company that designs and sells apparel for hockey moms and players - boys and girls.

“We wanted to do something different with our designs,” Kelly Meza says. “We’ve had a big response from our women’s and girls’ apparel too. There just is not much out there for women and girl hockey players.”

Some of the unique designs include a hockey helmet fish bowls and designs with a tutu and a crown over a hockey helmet for those hockey moms out there. Check out GoodWood designs on their website.

