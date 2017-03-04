KARE
Hockey mom creates company aimed at moms and players

A hockey mom created a company aimed at cool hockey apparel for players and moms.

Dylan Wohlenhaus , KARE 11:51 AM. CST March 04, 2017

ST PAUL, Minn. - Kelly Meza knows what its like to be a hockey parent.

She and her husband Jose have three kids who play hockey near St. Paul. They recently started Goodwood Hockey Company that designs and sells apparel for hockey moms and players - boys and girls.

“We wanted to do something different with our designs,” Kelly Meza says. “We’ve had a big response from our women’s and girls’ apparel too. There just is not much out there for women and girl hockey players.”

Some of the unique designs include a hockey helmet fish bowls and  designs with a tutu and a crown over a hockey helmet for those hockey moms out there. Check out GoodWood designs on their website.

