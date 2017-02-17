Inventures: Bikes designed and built in south Minneapolis

Speedhound in south Minneapolis. Credit: Dylan Wohlenhaus

MINNEAPOLIS - It’s been about seven years since Chris Cleveland and Erik Noren first met.

Cleveland who is still a practicing lawyer wanted to start his own bike company and Noren seemed like the perfect partner as an accomplished metal worker and welder.

“He’s got the vision. I weld them up and people go ride them,” Noren says.

“Erik is great because he just does a beautiful job,” said Cleveland.

Cleveland came up with the name, Speedhound Bikes, in part because of his affinity for Greyhound dogs which is also incorporated in to the logo.

He also patented his dropout frame design which allows for use of a belt or a chain for the drive.

The bikes are fabricated and designed in their south Minneapolis shop. To check out Speedhound bikes you can visit Speedhoundbikes.com.

