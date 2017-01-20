Leatherworks Minnesota in business since 1999

ST. PAUL, Minn – Kent Begnaud has been a leather worker most of his life, but it wasn’t until 17 years ago when his wife Lee decided to join him that they started Leatherworks Minnesota.

Together they have been in business since 1999. They began inside their St. Paul home and now have a shop in St. Paul’s lowertown neighborhood.

"The whole process is still enjoyable, there is something still enjoyable about making something that someone is willing to give you money. I can’t really explain that feeling, but it's so connected to your life and your talents, " said Kent.

They run the shop together with their son Nathan. Much of their leather comes from the Red Wing tannery in southern Minnesota. They create custom bags, wallets, key chains and dozens of other items.

You can check out Leatherworks Minnesota at leatherworksminnesota.com.

