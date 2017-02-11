Shop enables armature wood craftsmen to create artful pieces

Andrew and Jenn Fleury opened Board & Brush creative studio in January and are hoping to inspire people who are looking to create their own custom wood pieces. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. - Andrew and Jenn Fleury opened Board & Brush creative studio in January and are hoping to inspire people who are looking to create their own custom wood pieces.

They purchased a franchise license to open up the shop in St. Louis Park and are hosting groups and couples that are making their own distressed wood pieces and signs.

“It’s great to see people making something that say, oh my gosh this is really great I am going to hang this up and I did this,” Jenn said.

“People can break out of their routine and come in and get back to actually making something,” Andrew said.

To check out Board & Brush check out their website www.boardandbrush/stlouispark/

(© 2017 KARE)