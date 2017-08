Team Fat Bike is giving you a faster ride on your fat tire bike -- by adding batteries. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Fat tire bikes have been steadily growing in popularity.

And now a Lakeland company is suping them up -- by adding batteries.

Joseph Bush is the owner of Team Fat Bike, and he shows off the motorized product at the Minnesota State Fair.

© 2017 KARE-TV