Telling the stories, one urn at a time

Foreverence urns. Credit: Dylan Wohlenhaus

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - At first when Pete Saari approached his wife about a business idea she admittedly was skeptical.

“Well the word at first was creepy,” Patty Saari said. “We had the conversation at the dinner table. It’s a taboo topic still for many people and it’s a difficult one too.”

She’s talking about cremation. Pete was running a 3D printing business and had come up with the idea for custom urns. These aren't just custom colors or name plates rather full on customization of whatever one may want.

“We are fed a steady diet of stories on a daily basis,” Pete says. “They can be small, they can be huge but to the families we serve they are equally as important.”

For example they made a 3D printed urn shaped like a space shuttle for a customer who worked for NASA. Another was a 1957 Chevy for a car enthusiast. They have even made urns for Prince, Lemmy Kilmister (founding member of the band Motorhead) and Scott Weiland (the former member of Stone Temple Pilots).

Each one was custom made for each personality. “We are here to help individuals and families tell the stories of their lives and sometimes they are incredible lives," Pete said.

To check out some of the ideas you can visit Foreverence.com

(© 2017 KARE)