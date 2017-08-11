MOA throws bash for 25th Anniversary

Some predicted failure when Mall of America opened its doors in August of 1992 but the shopping mecca has proved to be a resilient operation, adapting and changing with the times.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - 25 years later and the Mall of America is still one of the top tourist destinations in the country.

So many people have memories of either opening day or those early years.

"I remember coming with my family for the first time and just being in awe and walking into Camp Snoopy and just realizing how big this place was," said Jill Renslow, SVP of Marketing and Business Development at MOA.

She and her team are constantly trying to bring the best to the mall, including stores first to the market, including Zara. Renslow says it took several years to get the store to sign on.

"It's about keeping it fresh, always looking at new retail new attractions," she said.

Mall of America still attracts 40 million visitors each year.

There are few open storefronts and there is a constant waiting list for stores to move in. All of this success despite skepticism from many people who thought the mall wouldn't succeed.

Renslow says part of the key to success is embracing change. Also, offering a mix of shopping, entertainment and dining options.

"We're excited to continually evolve and look at new ways to change and deliver even a better experience for our guests in the future," said Renslow.

Mall of America has plans to expand near IKEA. It wants to add to its already more than 5 million square feet including: high-end shopping and office space.

No date has been set for that additional work. The City of Bloomington tells KARE 11 that it hasn't received any building permit applications so far.

Several events are happening Friday for the 25th anniversary. TLC's "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro made a custom cake. Cupcakes will be handed out to shoppers at 4:00 p.m. in the rotunda.

The Mall is also trying to break two Guinness World Records including the largest gathering of birthday hats and the most iced cupcakes in one hour. That event begins at 1:00 p.m.

There is also a Mall of America Birthday Lounge set up on the first floor for shoppers to enjoy.

