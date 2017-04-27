Medica eliminates 250 positions

Stock Image (Photo: lOvE lOvE, lOvE lOvE)

HOPKINS, Minn. - A Twin Cities-based health insurer is eliminating 250 positions after experiencing significant financial losses in 2016.

A spokesperson for Medica confirmed that 110 employees lost their jobs on Thursday. That comes in addition to 140 open positions that will not be filled. The 250 job cuts represent about 15 percent of Medica's current workforce.

Thursday's announcement involves the second round of job cuts for Medica. In total, 350 positions have been cut from the company's December workforce after Medica announced a total loss for 2016 of $250 million, $187.5 million of which came after the company decided to withdraw from the Medicaid Families and Children business.

