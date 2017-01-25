MN-based Arctic Cat to be acquired in $247M cash deal

Stock Image

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. - Minnesota-based Arctic Cat has agreed to be acquired by an east coast subsidiary in a cash deal worth $247 million.

The manufacturer of snowmobiles and ATVs made the announcement in a press release Wednesday. Arctic Cat will be acquired by Textron, and will maintain its iconic branding, and continue operations of existing facilities. There is no word whether jobs will be reassigned or eliminated.

“Arctic Cat’s board believes that Textron’s offer delivers compelling and immediate value to our shareholders,” said Christopher Metz, Arctic Cat’s president and chief executive officer. “This transaction presents increased opportunities for the business to leverage our combined scale, accelerate growth and enhance product innovation in ways that will benefit our customers, dealers and employees.”

Textron is a multi-industry company with over $13 billion in annual revenues and approximately 35,000 employees. The company is preparing a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Arctic Cat at $18.50 per share in cash, representing a 40.7 percent premium to the closing price of Arctic Cat's common stock on January 20, 2017.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Company officials say Arctic Cat and Textron Specialized Vehicles have complementary product portfolios of recreational, utility and specialized vehicles. They believe the combined businesses will be a powersports industry leader with a wider product line-up, and allow for "more aggressive investment in product development, dealer networks, marketing and customer service."

