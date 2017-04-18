MOA to open Carlo's Bakery of TLC's Cake Boss

The Mall of America will be home to Carlo's Bakery in Summer 2017. (Photo: Carlo's Bakery via Mall of America)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Cake Boss is setting up shop at the Mall of America this summer.

Carlo’s Bakery will be located on level 3 near Culinary on North and Shake Shack. Customers will be able to purchase freshly prepared items, as well as pre-order the brand’s famous baked goods for pick up at the 2,000-square foot store.

Carlo’s Bakery's flagship location in Hoboken, New Jersey is the beloved setting of the hit TLC series Cake Boss. Master baker Bartolo Jr. “Buddy” Valastro is known around the world for his creative cake designs.

The store is expected to open ahead of the Mall of America's 25th birthday in August.

© 2017 KARE-TV