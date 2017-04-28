No need to panic about economic start to '17

Stock market background design (Photo: FeelPic)

MINNEAPOLIS - Headline says "US economy grew just .7 percent in the first quarter, weakest in three years."

Time to panic? Not even close.

"I think you have to take it with a grain of salt," said Keith Gilsdorf, the Interim Dean of Professional Studies/Professor and Chair of Economics at Augsburg College. "We shouldn't overreact to what you see there. The Federal Reserve, I think, has projected that growth for this year should be around two percent."

Ok, that's better.

The first quarter has become, traditionally, the weakest of the year. But why the slow start in 2017?

"Part of it was warm weather, so utility sales were down. The other was a drop in inventories," said Gilsdorf.

All of these reasons, all of these numbers, and all of this talk about the economy can be very confusing. So, the real question all of us want to know is - how does this affect us here at home?

"For the average person, it's still a good time to buy a house, it's still a good time to maybe look for a new job or ask for a wage increase. And, it's a good time to continue investing in your future," said Dale Kurschner of Twin Cities Business.

Kurschner is confident in that. Twin Cities Business conducts a quarterly economic indicator report and it found Minnesota business leaders are investing more in their companies.

"That same report that we did found that employers are going to continue hiring more, and they're going to continue to invest more in R&D," said Kurschner.

That's Research and Development. All positive trends that should make for a better second quarter.

"There's a lot of good investing going on in business here in Minnesota," said Kurschner.

Yeah, so don't panic.

© 2017 KARE-TV