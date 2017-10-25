No, ping pong does not make your workplace better

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - That ping pong table some metro Denver employers have added in the office to make it hip and fun may be a waste of money, a new survey shows.

Only about 3.6 percent of Denver workers surveyed rated having a ping pong table in the office as valuable to their day-to-day workplace experience, according to a survey by Sage People, a global firm that specializes in HR systems.

"The research reveals that while many companies invest in quirky benefits to keep staff happy, employees aren’t impressed," the report says.

Instead, 72 percent of Denver workers surveyed said that feeling valued and recognized is what they value most when it comes to day-to-day work experience.

More than 50 percent of Denver workers surveyed at companies with 250 to 5,000 employees think HR can improve communications and feedback between employees and organizations leadership to increase the value it provides to employees.

