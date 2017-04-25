'People of Color Career Fair' features thousands of jobs Statewide

The 2nd annual “People of Color Career Fair” is Thursday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Nearly 30 area corporate, private and government businesses will conduct onsite interviews. (Photo: People of Color Career Fair)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota’s top employers are hiring!

The 2nd annual 'People of Color Career Fair' is Thursday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Nearly 30 area corporate, private and government businesses will conduct onsite interviews.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the jobless rate among African Americans and Hispanics was 14.4 percent in June 2016. That’s quadruple the unemployment rate for non-minorities.

Career fair founder and executive producer Sharon Smith-Akinsanya says job seekers need to bring 10 to 15 printed resumes to the event. New to the career fair this year is the 'Step Up Your Game!: Getting Ready For The Big Day' event. Admission is free, and advanced registration is encouraged. Last year’s career fair attracted about 1,200 people.

Metro Transit is providing free bus or light rail rides to the career fair again this year. Just download a pass from www.peopleofcolorcareerfair.com.

