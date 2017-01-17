Target backs THOR's North Mpls. project

Rendering of THOR Companies North Minneapolis headquarters. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Target Corp. is leasing office space in a new development that is expected to bring at least 500 jobs to north Minneapolis.

THOR Companies broke ground Tuesday on its $36 million North Minneapolis headquarters. The turnkey real estate management company is building a facility that is part of a $36 million economic development project at Plymouth and Penn Avenues.

Target officials as well as local and state leaders, including Governor Mark Dayton, attended the groundbreaking.

"To be a successful company, we have to operate in thriving communities and when we think about giving back. We always start with giving back right here at home,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell.

Out of the 500 jobs, at least 200 will be constructions jobs. Click here for more information.

(© 2017 KARE)