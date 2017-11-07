Target to close 2 MN stores, 10 others nationwide

Stock photo (Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY)

MINNEAPOLIS - While Minnesota-based Target is rebranding and changing store layouts and models in effort to compete in the current marketplace, it is also utilizing a traditional business practice-- closing locations that under-perform.

Target confirmed Tuesday that it will close 12 stores nationwide in the coming months. Among them are the stores in Hastings and Fergus Falls. The final day of business for those stores will be Feb. 3, 2018. "Our team is one of our greatest assets.," read a statement shared by Target spokesperson Erin Conroy. "All eligible Target store team members are being offered the option to transfer to other Target stores."

The closings impact 94 employees at the Hastings store, and 90 in Fergus Falls.

Conroy added that Target has a process in place that evaluates the performance of all 1,800 stores annually, and that typically a store is closed as a result of several years of decreasing profitability. "We close a handful of stores each year through a very intentional process to ensure the continued health of our portfolio," she said.

Target is also adding stores, opening 32 locations that will employee approximately 2,000 people.

