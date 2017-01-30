TCF to close 10 Cub Foods branches across Twin Cities

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Minnesota-based TCF Bank has inked a new agreement with Cub Foods to serve as its primary retail banking partner, but the deal also includes a plan to close 10 branch locations.
The list of in-store branches to be closed includes:
- Lakeville - 7435 179th St W, Lakeville, MN 55044
- Har Mar - 2100 North Snelling Ave, Roseville, MN 55113
- Arden Hills - 3717 Lexington Ave N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
- Burnsville South - 1750 West County Road 42, Burnsville, MN 55337
- Buffalo - 1008 East Highway 55, Buffalo, MN 55313
- Sun-Ray Cub - 2195 Old Hudson Rd, Saint Paul, MN 55119
- Eagan East - 1020 Diffley Road, Eagan, MN 55123
- Brookdale - 3245 County Road 10, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
- Silver Lake - 3930 Silver Lake Rd NE, Minneapolis, MN 55421
- Brooklyn Park - 7555 W Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
TCF officials say most of the branches to be closed have another branch between one and three miles away. They will attempt to reassign displaced employees to one of TCF's 88 branches statewide.
As part of the new deal with Cub and its parent company Supervalu, TCF has agreed to upgrade technology, redesign branch layouts to enhance customer relations, and add ATM's throughout the market.
