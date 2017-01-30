TCF to close 10 Cub Foods branches across Twin Cities

TCF National Bank (Photo: KARE 11)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Minnesota-based TCF Bank has inked a new agreement with Cub Foods to serve as its primary retail banking partner, but the deal also includes a plan to close 10 branch locations.

The list of in-store branches to be closed includes:

Lakeville - 7435 179th St W, Lakeville, MN 55044

Har Mar - 2100 North Snelling Ave, Roseville, MN 55113

Arden Hills - 3717 Lexington Ave N, Arden Hills, MN 55126

Burnsville South - 1750 West County Road 42, Burnsville, MN 55337

Buffalo - 1008 East Highway 55, Buffalo, MN 55313

Sun-Ray Cub - 2195 Old Hudson Rd, Saint Paul, MN 55119

Eagan East - 1020 Diffley Road, Eagan, MN 55123

Brookdale - 3245 County Road 10, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

Silver Lake - 3930 Silver Lake Rd NE, Minneapolis, MN 55421

Brooklyn Park - 7555 W Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428

TCF officials say most of the branches to be closed have another branch between one and three miles away. They will attempt to reassign displaced employees to one of TCF's 88 branches statewide.

As part of the new deal with Cub and its parent company Supervalu, TCF has agreed to upgrade technology, redesign branch layouts to enhance customer relations, and add ATM's throughout the market.

