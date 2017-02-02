Wis.-based Great Wolf Resorts buys Water Park of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - Wisconsin-based Great Wolf Resorts Inc. has bought a Twin Cities water park and adjoining hotel near the Mall of America.
Finance & Commerce reports Great Wolf paid $39.1 million for the Water Park of America property, according to a certificate of real estate value made public Wednesday.
The seller is an affiliate of Wheelock Street Capital of Greenwich, Connecticut, which paid $49.1 million in 2010 for the complex.
A representative of Great Wolf said Thursday the Madison, Wisconsin-based company had no update on its plans for a Great Wolf Lodge in the Minneapolis area, but an official announcement is expected next week. A Wheelock spokesman confirmed the property was sold but would not say to whom.
The indoor water park in Bloomington is connected to a 403-unit Radisson hotel.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs