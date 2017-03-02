Car KARE Tip: Caring for high-mileage vehicles

According to Popular Mechanics magazine, cars getting into the 100's of thousands of miles, like Sven Sundgaard's 1999 Toyota Rav4, need a little more TLC.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- Sven's clunker, a 1999 RAV 4, still runs like a watch with a whopping 212,000 miles and counting. This week's car KARE tip is about taking care of elderly vehicles

According to Popular Mechanics, cars getting into the 100's of thousands of miles need a little more TLC.

You'll want to have a mechanic check your cooling system especially the aging hoses that carry engine coolant. Next you'll want to "Bleed the Brakes" if the fluid is dark black and is filled with bits of rubber and rust you'll need to get that repaired. Experts remind us that cars are just like people... as they age, they require more attention from specialists.

(© 2017 KARE)