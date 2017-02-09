Car KARE Tip: Warm weather tune-ups

This weekend is going to be in the 40s, and would be a great opportunity to take a few minutes and show your car some love. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- This weekend is going to be in the 40s, and would be a great opportunity to take a few minutes and show your car some love.

Here are a few reminders to put on your to do list:

Check your wiper blades and make sure they work properly.

Check your tires and make sure they have the correct amount of air pressure and are rotated when needed.

If you are noticing some odd odors, it may be time to replace your cabin air filter.

You want to keep your vehicle as clean as possible to cut down the damage done by salt and sand. A professional car wash in the winter will help keep the undercarriage clean from salt erosion over time.

