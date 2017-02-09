Car KARE Tip: Warm weather tune-ups

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- This weekend is going to be in the 40s, and would be a great opportunity to take a few minutes and show your car some love.
Here are a few reminders to put on your to do list:
- Check your wiper blades and make sure they work properly.
- Check your tires and make sure they have the correct amount of air pressure and are rotated when needed.
- If you are noticing some odd odors, it may be time to replace your cabin air filter.
- You want to keep your vehicle as clean as possible to cut down the damage done by salt and sand. A professional car wash in the winter will help keep the undercarriage clean from salt erosion over time.
(© 2017 KARE)
