Car KARE Tip: Warm weather tune-ups

Car KARE: Give your ride some love as temps warm

Alicia Lewis, KARE 8:16 AM. CST February 09, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- This weekend is going to be in the 40s, and would be a great opportunity to take a few minutes and show your car some love.

Here are a few reminders to put on your to do list: 

  • Check your wiper blades and make sure they work properly.
  • Check your tires and make sure they have the correct amount of air pressure and are rotated when needed.
  • If you are noticing some odd odors, it may be time to replace your cabin air filter.
  • You want to keep your vehicle as clean as possible to cut down the damage done by salt and sand. A professional car wash in the winter will help keep the undercarriage clean from salt erosion over time.

