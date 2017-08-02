Consumer wrap: Burglary, spending and ridesharing

Credit cards (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - With burglary high and spending low, KARE 11 has some tips to help you Take KARE of Your Money in these summer months.

Home burglary at highest risk in August

Going away from home this summer?

You'll want to make sure your home isn't a target for burglars.

With all that summer travel, and homes left unoccupied, theft-related claims peak during the summer months. According to data from Travelers Insurance, the month of August in particular has more theft-related claims compared to other months, followed by July.

So before you head out, don't give strangers reason to suspect you're not home. Instead, make it seem like you're home.

And check on your insurance. You might not have enough coverage for your valuables.

Consumer spending up only 0.1% in July

The Commerce Department says spending edged up just 0.1 percent compared to a 0.2 percent rise in May. It was the weakest showing since spending increased by 0.1 percent back in February.

Households spent more on health care, but saved on gasoline with cheaper prices at the pump. June's slowdown in spending came as income growth saw its weakest performance in seven months.

Lyft ridership up

Ride-hailing service Lyft says it carried more passengers through the month of June this year than it did all of last year.

The company says ridership through June surpassed the 162.5 million rides it completed throughout 2016. Lyft says it made the gains as some customers shunned its rival, Uber.

