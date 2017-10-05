Borrowing money from family can have pitfalls
There are two places people generally borrow money: First, is from one of the many banks that dot the nation's landscape. But there's another source of cash that can cause all kinds of problems, the bank of mom and dad.
KARE 7:39 AM. CDT October 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
South St. Paul girl behind 'Books Against Bullying'Oct. 4, 2017, 7:35 p.m.
-
Longtime 'Prairie Home Companion' truck driver dies at 81Oct. 4, 2017, 7:32 p.m.
-
How is man still legally driving after 27 DWIs?Oct. 4, 2017, 5:47 p.m.