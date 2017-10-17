JetBlue to fly out of Twin Cities

The Twin Cities were the largest remaining airline market not served by JetBlue. Seats go on sale immediately with fares as low as $89 one-way for flights beginning in May of 2018. (Photo: JetBlue)

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL - Minnesota... meet JetBlue.

The budget-conscious airline announced Tuesday it will begin non-stop flights to Boston out of MSP International Airport, making the Twin Cities the airline’s 65th nonstop destination from Boston Logan International Airport.

The Twin Cities were the largest remaining airline market not served by JetBlue. Seats go on sale immediately with fares as low as $89 one-way.

The addition further strengthens JetBlue as the leading airline in Boston, serving as Logan’s largest carrier in both number of flights and customers. The airline will operate three daily roundtrip flights between Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) and Boston Logan starting May 3, 2018.

“As the largest airline in Boston we are answering calls from our customers who have long asked us to offer our great service and low fares on this important route,” said John Checketts, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “And adding Minneapolis–Saint Paul to our map will give Twin Cities travelers a refreshing new choice in the air with JetBlue’s long list of perks not matched by any other airline in the market.”

"We have been pursuing air service from JetBlue for several years and couldn’t be more pleased with their decision to add Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport to their route map in 2018,” said Brian Ryks, executive director and CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “With this service, travelers can connect on JetBlue in Boston to more than 60 other cities in the United States and Caribbean.”

In addition to the new nonstop choice for flights to Boston, Minneapolis travelers will also benefit from convenient connections to popular JetBlue destinations across the U.S. and throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. Additionally, JetBlue customers can take advantage of the airline’s more than a dozen partnerships with international carriers – such as Emirates, El Al, Aer Lingus, Etihad, Qatar and Cape Air – offering destinations around the world.

Flights between Minneapolis and Boston will be operated on JetBlue’s Airbus A320 aircraft featuring the airline’s award-winning customer service with all-reserved comfortable seating.

