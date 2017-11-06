Mall of America launches parking app ahead of Black Friday

The Mall of America is making Black Friday shopping easier with an app. It's called MyPark, and it lets you reserve one of 20 prime spaces in the mall's east and west ramps just steps from the door. http://kare11.tv/2j5qovI

KARE 6:26 PM. CST November 06, 2017

