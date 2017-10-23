Sun Country sets new baggage fees

Stock Image (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Sun Country Airlines is introducing a new baggage fee structure designed to encourage flyers to check their luggage, or not bring any at all.

The new structure is for travel booked after October 25 for travel after January 19, 2018.

"Bundle and Go" offers three options:

- Store and Go is the most expensive and costs travelers $30 per bag in the lower 48 states, and $35 for other destinations.

- Check and Go option costs travelers who check their luggage $20 per bag in the lower 48, $25 for other destinations.

- Grab and Go allows flyers to bring a backpack or small bag that fits under a seat for free.

We’re always looking for new ways to bring value to our customers like you. Learn more about Bundle & Go™ here: https://t.co/DCH9TDuqEE pic.twitter.com/AcUsDafWb6 — Sun Country Airlines (@SunCountryAir) October 23, 2017

Travelers booking Sun Country Vacations and those with the Sun Country Visa program will pay less, while Ufly Rewards Elite members pay nothing.

The entire airline industry has been besieged by travelers who prefer to carry on and stow in overhead bins to avoid the cost of checking luggage, and also not run the risk of losing a bag. Sun Country's new "Bundle and Go" program rewards those who go through the process of checking baggage.

For more details on the new program, go to the Sun Country website.

© 2017 KARE-TV