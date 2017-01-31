$9 tech steal brings spring to your desk

CLEVELAND, OH - Are you ready for a change of season yet? One tech sale could do the trick or at least serve as a great Valentine's Day gift. In our continued quest to save you more cash than anyone else in the country, let's lighten things up!



A highly flexible desk lamp that you need to see to wrap your head around provides eye-friendly, ergonomic and non flickering LED lighting to enhance productivity. It's also really cool looking!



At 47% off and the top-reviewed LED desk lamp we've tested, the iEGrow brings the following features:



- 360 degrees of rotation

- USB powered

- Fully rechargeable

- Great for college desks, offices, bedrooms and nurseries

- Special LED provides eye-friendly light

- No ghosting or flickering

- Touch powered

- 3 levels of brightness

- Lowest recorded price today



47% Off iEGrow USB LED Desk Lamp + Pen Holder + Free Prime Shipping

Was: $17.00

Now: $8.99

***Additional lamp designs are available for $5 more.



Check out our full product demo with a local college student right here.



