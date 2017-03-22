Spring's top gadget deal is $35 today

CLEVELAND, OH - In my continued quest to save you more cash than anyone else on the planet, today goodbye GoPro and hello $35 action cameras.



If you joined us for the wild tech ride, I was the first reporter in the country on the floor of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this past January. I found a lot of great tech which I have brought back with me and waited patiently for bargains to appear.



One of the most sought after cube cameras that I used at CES 2017 just dropped to its lowest recorded price with the merchant trying to drum up deal momentum on release day.



Is this a GoPro killer? No. It doesn't shoot in 4K but it streams quality HD video and audio to your smartphone or records onto a card inside the camera. It's great indoors or outside as a sports action cam. Features include:



- Magnetic and can easily mount to anything!

- Great as a pet cam, nanny cam, hidden camera or for watching your home

- One of the smallest cameras you'll ever handle yet really durable

- Full wireless control from your Apple or Android device

- Streams HD video in real time

- Streams two-way audio

- Reusable adhesive in addition to magnet

- Extremely light weight at 65 grams

- Rechargeable battery

- Expandable up to 32 GB

- Captures photo and video

- Water resistant



$55 Off Magnetic Streaming Wifi Sports Action Camera + Free Prime Shipping

Was: $90.00

Now: $34.99

