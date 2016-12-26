Top 12 best after Christmas sales and deals 2016

CLEVELAND, OH - Welcome to one of the best days of 2016 to score a bargain. These after Christmas sales and after Christmas deals 2016 represent a collective desperation from retailers to clear stock.
With many prices today on par with both Black Friday, Cyber Monday and ahead of the year-end clearance / close-out days after Christmas deals we saw last year, you can save a lot of money today.
Based on holiday shopping trends and viewer requests, we've compiled your 12 favorite deals below at their lowest recorded prices.
Want freebies? Is there something else you want to save money on? CLICK HERE.
No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.
78% Off 2016's Best Life Proof Wireless Bluetooth Headphones + Free Shipping
Was: $179.99
Now: $39.99
***Water proof, sweat proof and full demo right here.
$100 Off 9.7" 32GB iPad Pro WiFi + Free Shipping
Was: $599.99
Now: $499.99
$80 Off Made In Italy 6 Piece Italian Cookware Set + Free Delivery - Top Rated
Was: $180.00
Now: $99.99
$80 Off 7 Piece Commercial Grade Knife Set + Free Delivery - Top Rated
Was: $150.00
Now: $79.99
***Full chef unboxing and demo right here!
Apple MFi Certified iPhone Cables For $8.99 Today - Top Rated
Was: $35.00
Now: $8.99
**Non Prime Members, score free shipping with this 30 day trial.
$21 Off New Fast Charging iPad/iPhone/Android Power Bank
Was: $50.00
Now: $28.99
**Non Prime Members, score free shipping with this 30 day trial.
Up to 50% Off Men's Columbia Coats, Jackets & Fleece + Free Prime Shipping
**Non Prime Members, score free shipping with this 30 day trial.
Up to 50% Off UGG Boots + Free Shipping + FREE Returns
**Various styles and sizes available
Up to 50% Off Women's North Face Jackets & Fleece
**Free Two Day Shipping On Orders $50+
$161 Off New Beats By Dre Studios Wireless Headphones + Free Shipping
Was: $379.99
Now: $219.99
74% Off 2 Port USB Night Light Phone Charging Station - Top Rated
Was: $49.99
Now: $12.99
**Non Prime Members, score free shipping with this 30 day trial.
73% Off Emergency Household, Garage & Vehicle Portable LED Light Strips - Top Rated
Was: $39.99
Now: $10.99
**Non Prime Members, score free shipping with this 30 day trial.
Top 12 best after Christmas sales and deals 2016
CLEVELAND, OH - Welcome to one of the best days of 2016 to score a bargain. These after Christmas sales and after Christmas deals 2016 represent a collective desperation from retailers to clear stock.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sunday Night Forecast
-
Plans for old Hudson, Wis. dog track
-
Morning weather forecast 12-26-16
-
I-94 North of Fergus Falls
-
Sexual assault suspect civilly committed
-
Donut Shop serves Christmas meal
-
Police: Man killed ex-wife, himself, at Chamber of Commerce
-
Family's first Christmas
-
Tow truck crews gear up for storm
More Stories
-
When to find the best post-Christmas dealsDec 26, 2016, 3:34 p.m.
-
Revival set to open St. Paul spotDec 23, 2016, 3:34 p.m.
-
Windy day across Minnesota, gusts over 60 mphDec 26, 2016, 11:02 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs