This pre-Black Friday deal tops Amazon

CLEVELAND, OH - Today it's a case of old meets now and a vinyl comeback you need to hear to believe. What happens when you combine vinyl, bluetooth and streaming capabilities with your iPhone? You get an unstoppable music machine. Released as part of an early Black Friday promotion, my favorite deal today is trending.



"My daughter is asking for vinyl and I want to get her this for Christmas" - that's a direct quote from one of my favorite radio personalities, Bill Wills of WTAM. His under 25-year-old daughter is living proof that vinyl is back in a big way.



Our teenage interns at the TV station are all buying vinyl and their parents and grandparents are out purchasing the same record players so their extensive collections finally get a voice. Today one of the top holiday gifts is at its Black Friday price. Click the play button to watch our tests.



- Spectacular vinyl record player sound

- Three-speed turntable with built-in stereo speakers

- Bluetooth streaming allows for smartphone streaming

- Works with both Apple and Android devices

- Briefcase style record player is highly portable

- Built-in headphone jack

- Classic turntable player 33/45/78 rpm

- Plays 7-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch records

- Highest-rated turntable rating on all of Amazon at time article was written

- High quality full-range speakers can fill a room with sound

- Lowest-recorded price



$60 Off Top Rated Portable Bluetooth Vinyl Record Player + Free Shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $89.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

