At what age do we give up IKEA?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you’ve ever been a cash-strapped 20-something, chances are you’ve made more than one trip to Swedish furniture store IKEA.

But when do we realize it’s time to move on to something a little more refined?

According to the personal finance website Earnest, most people give up their affordable Swedish goods by their mid-30s.

In a recent study, Earnest determined that consumers’ peak IKEA years run from around age 24 to 34, with 24-year-olds being more likely to shop at the store than any group. According to Earnest, IKEA is the only retailer studied that has a peak customer age under 30.

Where our age tells us we shop

Bed Bath & Beyond: 31

Pier 1 Imports: 45

Rooms To Go: 47

Home Depot: 48

Ashley Furniture: 54

