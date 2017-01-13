At what age do we give up IKEA?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you’ve ever been a cash-strapped 20-something, chances are you’ve made more than one trip to Swedish furniture store IKEA.
But when do we realize it’s time to move on to something a little more refined?
According to the personal finance website Earnest, most people give up their affordable Swedish goods by their mid-30s.
In a recent study, Earnest determined that consumers’ peak IKEA years run from around age 24 to 34, with 24-year-olds being more likely to shop at the store than any group. According to Earnest, IKEA is the only retailer studied that has a peak customer age under 30.
Where our age tells us we shop
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 31
- Pier 1 Imports: 45
- Rooms To Go: 47
- Home Depot: 48
- Ashley Furniture: 54
