Dreaming of retiring abroad? Money moves that can help

WAYZATA, Minn. -- March officially puts winter behind us, and at this point, some people would rather not see another. Thousands of retirees are taking matters into their own hands and heading to warmer climates, including former KARE11 director Greg Beeson, who retired to Ecuador.

"I wanted a little bit of adventure. I wanted to live in a different culture."

The Social Security Administration sent more than 660,000 checks to U.S. citizens living outside our borders in 2016.

While the toughest part of that decision is usually deciding where to live, financial advisor Dan Ament of Morgan Stanley says your homework doesn't end there.

"Know what you can afford, and research the cost of living," Dan said.

Here is his advice to help you do your homework:

MANAGING YOUR FINANCES: Make a plan to address how you will manage your day-to-day finances while abroad. This may include identifying a reputable local bank, access to ATMs and coordinating any required documents ahead of time with your U.S. based bank and investment firms related to your move. Embracing online banking and automating your bill payments for obligations back home will alleviate some headaches.

TAXES: Unfortunately there are some confusing rules and a great deal of paperwork involved. Expatriates must file tax returns in the U.S. if they remain U.S. citizens. Given the added complexities while residing outside the U.S., most retirees living overseas rely on professional help in preparing their taxes.

HEALTHCARE: Retirees living abroad may or may not have access to local health care unless they have international health insurance. Some may want access to private medical facilities or additional benefits (evacuation, repatriation, dental / vision, etc.) not available through the local national health plans. There are also global plans that will cover those living as well those who may travel, anywhere in their “home” country. It is important to carefully check to make sure of coverage as well as access to adequate healthcare. Depending on the country, healthcare insurance may have to be purchased here in the U.S. prior to relocating. Be aware that plans may limit, deny, or terminate coverage for individuals at certain ages.

INTERNET/CELL/TV? Internet services have expanded broadly in many developing countries. That said, it may not be as fast as you are accustomed. Verify availability and related costs for internet and cell service. Regarding TV, streaming devices such as Roku can provide an array of news and entertainment content. However, certain services may not be available in the destination you reside.

LANGUAGE: There are places where you can get by speaking only English, including countries such as Belize and Ireland, where it is the official language. If you move to a country where you don't speak the language, you may find the language barrier to be an obstacle. If challenge is part of your new life adventure, take a class or utilize a language program like Rosetta Stone to start your language journey.

MAIL: Even if you establish residency aboard, you will still need a U.S. mailing address. The least expensive option is to use a relative's address and trust them to open mail that looks important. You also can sign up for a mail forwarding service, including services that scan your mail for review and forward it on-demand to your designated address.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY: Consider carefully the emotional and practical ramifications of moving away from family and friends. Retiring abroad may be the right choice for you, but it is not a decision to make lightly.

