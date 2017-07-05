Fewer teens getting summer jobs

(Credit: Thinkstock) (Photo: nensuria)

MINNEAPOLIS - According to a recent Pew Research study, the number of teens getting jobs in the summer season has almost halved since 1978.

Nathan Dungan of Share Save Spend insists it not just a lack of motivation that’s affecting the market.

“There’s less jobs for teens to do, kind of those entry-level jobs," he said. "The minimum wage issues are starting to impact who employers are hiring. They want more seasoned people versus people who haven’t worked before.”

Plus, teens aren’t trading in careers for the couch. Rather, they're spending more time in the classroom.

The percent of 16- to 19-year-olds hitting the books instead of applying for help-wanted signs during the summer has tripled in the last 20 years, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Add in that older Americans are keeping their 9-to-5 jobs longer than any generation before them, and scoring a summer job is increasingly difficult for young people. Although, experts insist the lessons learned from a hard days work can’t be understated.

“It’s a great opportunity for parents to coach," Dungan says. "Are they setting goals like college, and does that matter, so there’s a lot of rich space around working."

More importantly, he says, “We do know that there is a correlation between young people who have had a chance to work and actually earn money and then carrying that forward into adulthood.”

The days of paper routes and bag boys may be dwindling, but Dungan says creativity is key. The best way to bring home that first paycheck, he suggests, is to “first start with your skills, get that down on paper, secondly, network, build a resume, and then quite frankly, just go and look for signs."

