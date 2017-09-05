How to save money and eliminate waste with ugly produce

Clipping coupons has been the go-to way to save money at the grocery store for many years, but now there's a new way to save money on your grocery bill. You'll find this new cost-saving opportunity in the most unlikely place - the imperfect produce sectio

KARE 10:21 PM. CDT September 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories