Is It Worth It? All-inclusive lounge at MSP

The Escape Lounge is an all-inclusive hideawaya at MSP airport that offers all-you-can-eat-and-drink, plus plenty of solitude... all for $45. (Photo: KARE)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.- If you've ever spent time at an airport and get hungry between flights, you know the food at the airport isn't cheap! You get a sandwich, have a drink or two, and you're already looking at $30 to $40 if not more. If you're anything like Minneapolis resident Darlene Franson, you skip the restaurants and come to the airport prepared.

"I'm a snack person," said Darlene pulling snacks from her carry-on bag. "I have Junior Mints, and I have these candies and in my luggage I have... let's see, what are they called almond bars and I have Butter Fingers and chips."

If you don't want to pack your entire pantry, MSP International Airport has the Escape Lounge, found on the second floor of Terminal 1.

"The concept is an all-inclusive lounge, which means you're not tied to any airline and that we're inclusive to all passengers that are traveling through the airport," said Escape Lounge Manager Michael Henning.

"Anybody can use it, you don't have to be a frequent flyer, you just have to have a taste for comfort and have an experience that you can eat and drink as much as you like," said MSP spokesperson Pat Hogan.

All you can eat and drink for a whopping $45 bucks.

"It's unlimited alcohol, food and beverage, soft drinks, coffee, espresso, and once you're in, free wifi," said Henning.

So... is it worth it?

"If people are going to be here for a couple of hours and they are planning on having a meal, it's going to be economically a better deal for them," said Henning.

(© 2017 KARE)