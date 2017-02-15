KARE
Love and Money: Is your partner your financial soul mate?

Dan Ament , KARE 8:05 AM. CST February 15, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Relationships are often blindsided with the revelation that their spouse has been unfaithful, financially speaking.  How often does it happen?  About 1 out of every 3 couples.  Dan Ament, Financial Advisor with Morgan joins us to share a perspective on Love and Money.

  • 70% of couples’ disagreements are over money. That's more than household chores, time together or even sex, according to a Time survey.
  • 1 out of 3 couples admits lying to his or her partner about money, according to a survey by the National Endowment for Financial Education.
  • 76% say financial deception adversely affected their relationship.

Money Matters in Marriage:

  • Ignorance is bliss?  No! Engage in honest dialogue.
  • Don’t hide income OR debts –  Be transparent. Don't have financial secrets. 
  • Be willing to adjust your spending habits.
  • Set short and long-term goals together – This will help you prioritize your most important financial goals. (that fit your budget) It may also motivate you to make a plan to achieve them by saving money or reducing debt burdens holding you back.

 

