Love and money: Is your partner your financial soul mate?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Relationships are often blindsided with the revelation that their spouse has been unfaithful, financially speaking. How often does it happen? About 1 out of every 3 couples. Dan Ament, Financial Advisor with Morgan joins us to share a perspective on Love and Money.

70% of couples’ disagreements are over money. That's more than household chores, time together or even sex, according to a Time survey.

1 out of 3 couples admits lying to his or her partner about money, according to a survey by the National Endowment for Financial Education.

76% say financial deception adversely affected their relationship.

Money Matters in Marriage:

Ignorance is bliss? No! Engage in honest dialogue.

Don’t hide income OR debts – Be transparent. Don't have financial secrets.

Be willing to adjust your spending habits.

Set short and long-term goals together – This will help you prioritize your most important financial goals. (that fit your budget) It may also motivate you to make a plan to achieve them by saving money or reducing debt burdens holding you back.

