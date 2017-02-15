Love and money: Is your partner your financial soul mate?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Relationships are often blindsided with the revelation that their spouse has been unfaithful, financially speaking. How often does it happen? About 1 out of every 3 couples. Dan Ament, Financial Advisor with Morgan joins us to share a perspective on Love and Money.
- 70% of couples’ disagreements are over money. That's more than household chores, time together or even sex, according to a Time survey.
- 1 out of 3 couples admits lying to his or her partner about money, according to a survey by the National Endowment for Financial Education.
- 76% say financial deception adversely affected their relationship.
Money Matters in Marriage:
- Ignorance is bliss? No! Engage in honest dialogue.
- Don’t hide income OR debts – Be transparent. Don't have financial secrets.
- Be willing to adjust your spending habits.
- Set short and long-term goals together – This will help you prioritize your most important financial goals. (that fit your budget) It may also motivate you to make a plan to achieve them by saving money or reducing debt burdens holding you back.
