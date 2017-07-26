Hy-Vee recalls pizzas over soy concern

The City of Robbinsdale reported on its Facebook page that on Thursday, Hy-Vee notified officials that the grocery giant is delaying its decision whether to build a store as part of the Terrace Mall redevelopment. (Photo: KARE)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling eight Hy-Vee brand pizzas that were sold at six Minneapolis-area stores because they may contain undeclared soy.

The growing grocery chain says those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The take-and-bake Hy-Vee brand pizzas were distributed at the Twin Cities Hy-Vee stores in New Hope, Oakdale, Lakeville, Brooklyn Park, Eagan and Savage, near the stores’ Italian departments and prepared-meal areas. The Hy-Vee pizzas are packaged in plastic wrapped pizza tins and sold out of refrigerated display cases. They are produced by Hy-Vee’s wholly owned subsidiary D & D Foods, Inc., based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Listed below are the product description, size, UPC number and “best if used by” date that can be found on the label of each Hy-Vee pizza that is being recalled.

Description UPC ‘Best If Used By’ Dates

12” Cheese Traditional Crust Pizza 288900 908996 04-23-2017 thru 07-26-2017

12” Pepperoni Traditional Crust Pizza 288901 908995 04-23-2017 thru 07-26-2017

16” Cheese Traditional Crust Pizza 288928 611991 04-23-2017 thru 07-26-2017

16” Pepperoni Traditional Crust Pizza 288929 611990 04-23-2017 thru 07-26-2017

12” Cheese Thin Crust Pizza 288914 908999 04-23-2017 thru 07-26-2017

12” Pepperoni Thin Crust Pizza 288915 908998 04-23-2017 thru 07-26-2017

16” Cheese Pizza Thin Crust Pizza 288942 611991 04-23-2017 thru 07-26-2017

16” Pepperoni Pizza Thin Crust Pizza 288943 611990 04-23-2017 thru 07-26-2017



No illnesses have yet been reported in connection with these products.

The recall was issued after a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspection at D & D Foods uncovered the dough softener used in the pizza crusts contained soy and it was not identified on the product labels’ list of allergens. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a product label filing error.

Customers who purchased these varieties of Hy-Vee pizza at any of the six Hy-Vee stores in the Twin Cities should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-772-4098 or by emailing.

