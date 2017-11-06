Retailers reveal Black Friday deals

Black Friday sale design. (Photo: shmell_c4)

MINNEAPOLIS - For the first time ever, shoppers are expected to do most of their holiday shopping online rather than in stores.

“So brands like Walmart, Target, Sears and many others have already announced some really creative things that they’re going to be doing for the month of November,” explained Ana Serafin-Smith with the National Retail Federation.

Americans are expected to spend about $967 on holiday gifts this year.

“We have tons of great deals this year,” said Chrissy McShane with Target at Ridgedale.

“There are 13 TVs all under $300, we have our 55" Westinghouse at its lowest price ever, we have our Xbox 1S console at one of the lowest prices we have ever had. And also thousands of toys under $10 this year,” explained McShane.

Target is not alone. Kohl’s announced their Black Friday deals including a Canon DSL our for $449. Walmart has a Disney frozen sleigh for $298. There are also bringing in Santa and throwing at 20,000-holiday parties and it’s nearly 5,000 stores throughout the country.

Sears is offering up to 50% off on everything in their stores from now through Thanksgiving weekend. Last week, we told you about five Black Friday deals Amazon is offering now.

For all Black Friday deals, visit each retailers website.

